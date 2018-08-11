Kourtney Kardashian Not Reuniting with Scott Disick After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly has no plans to reunite with her ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick following her split with Younes Bendjima.

News of the breakup between the model and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke Tuesday after photos of Bendjima getting cozy with another girl in Mexico surfaced.

Speculation that Kardashian and Disick might be rekindling their romance began during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, where the pair were seen elbow-to-elbow, according to TMZ. Despite many wishing the couple might get back together, sources told the outlet there is no way that will happen.

According to the site, Kardashian sees Disick more as a friend, the romance aspect of their relationship is over.

Disick is also currently in a serious relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, and some bumps in the road the pair reportedly get more serious every day.

Disick, however, is reportedly “very happy” about Kardashian and Bendjima’s breakup, as he never thought the two were a good match.

“Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia, he never liked Younes for Kourtney,” a source told E! News on Wednesday.

“Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney,” the source added. “He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy. Everything is always better for the kids’ sake, when they are in a good place.”

Kardashian and Disick, who share three children, were together for nine years before they split in July 2015. Kourtney and Bendjima started dating in late 2016. Their relationship was Kourtney’s longest since her breakup from Scott.

“In the beginning, Scott was making fun of Kourtney for dating someone so young and saying it would never last,” another source told E! News. “Once he got with Sofia, he couldn’t say anything about Younes. It gave him a lot of perspective and understanding that age is just a number. It was hard for him to see Kourtney dating and he was looking for any reason to not like Younes. But since being with Sofia, he has moved on. Scott cares a lot less than he used to. Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy.”

TMZ writes that Kardashian is ready to enjoy the single life after her recent split.

