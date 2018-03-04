Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Smoking’ With Her Latest Bold Look

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim and Khloé have been taking Japan by storm all week long, but it’s the eldest Kardashian’s latest look that is truly “smoking.”

While vacationing together in Kyoto, as what many are assuming is Khloé’s babymoon before the arrival of her first child, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a selfie of her donning all black, with wet hair and a bold blue smoky eye.

Pouting in a pretty pink lipstick hue, Kardashian captioned the image posted March 1, “No smoking,” alluding to the sign behind her.

Fans of the 38-year-old took to the comments section to praise her sultry appearance, saying she looked “stunning” and were in favor of the bold, new look.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians star also tagged makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hair stylist Andrew Fitz Simmons, whom the Kardashians have often worked with. Dedivanovic has been known to be the genius behind many of the Kardashian sisters’ looks and is also currently in Japan with the reality star and her sisters.

While there was no sign of Kardashian’s beau Younes Benjima on their trip to Kyoto, she recently revealed in an episode of their E! reality series that she might want to “freeze her eggs.”

In the episode leading to the season finale, Kardashian admitted she has babies on the brain and confided in her sisters and mom that she might want to freeze her eggs should the occasion arrive to expand her family again.

“So, I’ve been thinking about freezing my eggs,” Kardashian told Kim and Khloé.

“Are you serious?” said Kim, 37. “You want another kid?”

“I should just do it so I don’t have to think, ‘Is this what I want, to have kids?’” Kourtney said. “It’s like, putting too much pressure.”

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign, 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5. Kourtney and Disick dated for nearly a decade before she officially ended it in 2015.

Even though the two are no longer romantically involved, Kourtney admitted during the October season 14 premiere of KUWTK that she wasn’t opposed to expanding her family with her 34-year-old ex.

“I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas.”