Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Pose for ‘Little Dinner Party’ in Mirror Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian took her sisters for a little dinner, and commemorated the occasion on her Instagram.

The eldest Kardashian sibling shared a mirror selfie with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods as they enjoyed a “little dinner party.” The four reality stars donned their Friday best outfits as they modeled for the mirror selfie.

Earlier Friday, Kylie Jenner shared a series of Snapchats showing a pair of Lamborghini sports cars parked side by side in her garage. One was a bright orange while the other was sleek brown, and Jenner wrote “Mom & Dad” near the bottom of the image. The cars are inside a massive garage, with a black SUV behind them.

Jenner posted another snapshot of the orange Lamborghini with its butterfly door up on the driver’s side. “That’s a wrappppp,” she wrote in glowing letters beside it.

The reality star shocked her fans by sharing an adorable selfie of herself with daughter Stormi Webster. In the black-and-white photo, a lingerie-clad Jenner lies with her head resting on a pillow next to a wide-eyed Stormi.

“stormiiiiiiiii,” she captioned the Instagram, along with her signature black heart emoji. She included two other photos with the infant in the post, and was all smiles in the third image.

The snapshot of Stormi is the first to show up on Jenner’s social media within the last few weeks, with the latest being a shot of Stormi with her great-grandma, Mary Jo, who Jenner and her famous sisters affectionately call MJ.

Jenner has been spotted out and about with friends and boyfriend Travis Scott a few times over the past week, but seemed to be soaking up some alone time with her daughter in the sweet photo.

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Jenner and Woods escaped to an undisclosed snowy location, where they shared steamy hot tub photos on Snapchat and Instagram.

Woods recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is taking motherhood one day at a time and that she’s adjusting to mothering the 7-week-old.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods said. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”