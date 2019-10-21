Kourtney Kardashian Asks ‘Where’s the Rest of Us’ in Kylie Jenner’s Poolside Bikini Photos

Kylie Jenner and her friend Yris Palmer are soaking up the sun poolside and sharing their moment with fans, but sister Kourtney Kardashian is wondering why she wasn’t invited to the vacation party. Jenner and Palmer are both in powder pink, string bikinis as they show off their curvy figure while posing on the ledge of the pool. In the comment section, Kardashian wrote, “Where’s the rest of us?”

View this post on Instagram girls trip 💓 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

Jenner and Palmer traveled a few hours from Calabasas to the reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner‘s vacation home in Palm Springs — a common spot all the sisters have taken photos to share with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner and Palmer also shared pink bikini photos earlier this summer with their other friend Anastasia Karanikolaou at Kris’s house that created a lot of buzz over the sexy photos.

View this post on Instagram when the tequila hits 💁🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️💗 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jun 9, 2019 at 2:27pm PDT

While Jenner seems to be getting in lots of girl time, it’s also been rumored that she’s spending more time with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Although the two are co-parenting to their daughter Stormi Webster, reports say he’s been visiting the Kylie Cosmtics founder at her Calabasas home with no indication of stopping anytime soon. It also could be in part to the fact that Scott is battling a knee injury at the moment following his performance at the Rolling Loud concert two weekends ago. The rapper dislocated his knee mid-performance, but continued the show.

Even though they are currently on a break, insiders have told several outlets that it more than likely wouldn’t be a permanent thing, the pair just needed a little time apart to work on a few issues they had in their relationship.

“This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordyn, and ups and downs with Travis,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “However, Kylie is thankful for everything she’s been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman.”

Earlier this year Jenner called off her friendship with Jordyn Woods after Woods hooked up with sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Woods and the NBA player were seen at a Hollywood Hills after party where they ended up kissing by morning time. Thompson already cheated on Khloé once, but after the second time, she hasn’t taken him back since and it divided Woods from the famous family.