Kourtney Kardashian Posts Hilarious Photo of Kim’s ‘Death Stare’

Kourtney Kardashian has been known to share the candid parts of her family on the E! reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it’s her latest photo shared to social media that has fans laughing.

On Saturday, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a selfie that includes her sisters, Kim and Khloé in candid reactions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When no one else wants to take a pic,” Kardshian captioned the image of the three of them in the ladies’ restroom of JAMS, a mediation, arbitration and ADR services in Century City, California.

While Khloé can be seen adjusting her pants and watching the eldest Kardashian snap the selfie, Kim is hovering over the sink washing her hands in what one fan, Instagram user, Riley Tedesco (riley_tedz) commented, “Kim’s death stare!”

The three of them also headed prior to their appointment to Coffee Bean, just minutes from the foundation. The Kardashian family has utilized the organization’s services in the past when their beauty products were being infringed upon in 2016.

It is unsure what the Kardashians are doing at the nation’s premier provider of commercial dispute resolution services this time, but it is clear the three have been enjoying their time together these past few weeks.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality and mom just came back from what looked like a fabulous vacation to Japan with sisters Kim and Khloé, where they indulged in ramen, visited bamboo forests and discovered their love for anime.

It is also a time Kardashian is clearly reminiscing on, posing in front of a city skyline on Instagram in a white fur coat and heels, captioning the sexy shot, “miss you,” and tagging Tokyo, Japan.

Kardashian may be dreaming of vacation after some possible drama in her relationship with boyfriend and model Younes Bendjima.

Fans were convinced the couple had called things off last week when the two unfollowed one another on Instagram, and Kourtney temporarily deleted her account altogether.

But they need not have been worried. That same week, the couple refollowed one another on the social media platform and even documented a goofy trip to the grocery store on Instagram stories.

The couple, who met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016, was first spotted cozying up at the Cannes Film Festival of that year, and since have looked head over heels with one another.

This has been Kardashian’s first real relationship since she broke things off with the father of her three children, on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick, in 2015.