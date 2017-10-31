Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Confront Ellen DeGeneres Over Pregnancy Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian stopped by the set of Ellen DeGeneres‘ show Tuesday to shut down pregnancy rumors once again, this time confronting her lesser-known “sister,” Karla Kardashian, for spreading gossip.

Karla Kardashian is, of course, DeGeneres’ long-running comedic Kardashian character that has served as a Halloween costume for the comedian over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With long blonde hair, curvy figure and leopard print bodysuit, the daytime TV host sported an extra Kardashian accessory this year — a huge pregnant belly.

“This season, all the Kardashians are having babies, or as we like to call them, spin-offs,” DeGeneres joked, referencing Kim Kardashian’s confirmed surrogate pregnancy and little sisters’ Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s rumored baby bumps.

Up Next: Is This Halloween Video Khloe Kardashian’s Biggest Pregnancy Clue Yet?

DeGeneres then teased she had big baby news to tell her audience.

“I’m not supposed to tell anyone, but I don’t care because I’m part of the family,” she said. “Kourtney is also pregnant as well.”

While the audience cheered at the news, Kourtney appeared from backstage, looking casual chic in a white crop top and black wide-legged trousers.

“Stop making up rumors about me, I’m not pregnant,” she told DeGeneres playfully. “Stop trying to make up rumors like you know all of our secrets.”

The daytime host apologized, saying she was thinking of Kendall Jenner, who she was sure was expecting.

It was then that Kendall also emerged from the side of the stage in light jeans and a flirty sheer blouse.

“You gotta chill, because I’m not pregnant,” the supermodel joked.

The skit was light in tone, but teased superfans by only addressing the pregnancy rumors no one believed anyways.

Meanwhile, Khloe teased fans last night with a Snapchat video, calling reported baby daddy Tristan Thompson “daddy,” and Halloween queen Kylie has yet to show off any kind of costume, despite going all-in in the past.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!