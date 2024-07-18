'Dance Moms' Reboot Trailer Debuts on Hulu

A new era of Dance Moms is coming, literally. Nearly five years after the series was last on air and four years after Lifetime cut ties with Abby Lee Miller following some controversy, Hulu is preparing to launch Dance Moms: A New Era. The streamer has dropped the trailer for the new series, that will feature a new coach, new dancers, and "new mama drama."

Beloved dance coach Glo Hampton "wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level – competing nationally every week," per the official synopsis. "But the road to glory won't be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics?"

From the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot of competition and drama to look forward to from both the moms and the aspiring young dancers. While fans of the original series may find it hard to watch Dance Moms without Miller even with the controversy, Dance Moms: A New Era seems like it will be just as entertaining. However, there may not be as many quotable moments, but fans will just have to tune in and see.

Produced by the A+E Factual Studios™ group for Hulu and Lifetime, Dance Moms: A New Era premieres on Aug. 7 and will have 10 episodes for the first season. The series is helmed by Bryan Stinson, who was the executive producer on the original Dance Moms. Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Allie Breslin, and Natalie Feldman serve as executive producers for A+E Factual Studios™, with Kimberly Chessler and Brie Miranda Bryant executive producing from Lifetime.

Dance Moms initially aired for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 on Lifetime and produced breakouts such as Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, and more. It's hard to predict if Dance Moms: A New Era will have that kind of impact as well, but fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday, Aug 7 on Hulu to see what this new era is all about. All eight seasons of Dance Moms are also streaming on Hulu if you feel the need to watch the original before the new series is here.