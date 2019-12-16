Kourtney Kardashian Admits She’s Reached Her ‘Breaking Point’ With ‘KUWTK,’ Doesn’t Want to Film Anymore

Kourtney Kardashian reached her “breaking point” with her sisters and filming her family’s reality show during Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale. After clashing with Kim and Khloé Kardashian over her desire to take a step back from filming her personal life, the Kardashian-Jenner family jetted off to Wyoming to reconnect and repair their relationships, but things didn’t quite go as planned from the start.

A team-building ropes course excursion turned nasty when Kourtney began taunting little sister Khloé, who turned around to declare her a “bully” and a “b—,” despite Kourtney’s insistence she was joking.

“When Khloé calls me a bully, it’s just the exact opposite,” Kourtney said. “I feel like I’ve been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don’t do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I just think no matter what, my sisters, they’re always looking for a reason to give me s—.”

It was enough to make Kourtney want to leave the vacation.

“Why would I want to be here with a bunch of people who literally, they just pick on me?” she said. “Why is there this constant need to criticize?”

“After Khloé lashing out at me at the ropes course, I just feel defeated,” Kourtney continued. “I can never win with them. It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. It’s just not enjoyable to hang out together.”

With this dynamic threatening to rip the family apart, mom Kris Jenner insisted they all discuss their future on KUWTK.

“If we continue to work together and try to be respectful of what everyone else’s needs are around us and listen to what each other are saying, I think that we can definitely carry on filming this show,” Kris said, ad Kourtney added people needed to “be respectful of each other’s boundaries.”

“If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we’d absolutely have no show,” Kim noted of Kourtney’s reluctance to film.

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” Kourtney clapped back. “Why do I have to say it 25 times? I’m not going to change my mind.”

“What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point,” she continued. “Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In a confessional, Kourtney revealed she had reached her “breaking point,” adding, “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

“I think that she’s really torn on what she should do,” Kim added after the family managed to put their grievances aside for the time being. “Does she stay on the show, or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she’s wanted for so long? I hope that Kourtney finds clarity in whatever decision that she chooses to make. I just want her to feel like she’s at peace.”

In November, Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight that she would be taking a step back from her family’s E! show, explaining, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Photo credit: Jeff Schear / Stringer, Getty