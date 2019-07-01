‘Kitchen Cousins’: Anthony Carrino Shares the ‘Biggest Mistake’ People Make Planning Their July 4th Party

Kitchen Cousins‘ Anthony Carrino has plenty to celebrate recently — and the know-how to help others do so too! The HGTV star, who just recently got engaged to fiancée Jacey Lambros, is helping fans get ready for their own Independence Day celebrations, giving PopCulture.com tips and tricks on how to throw the ultimate patriotic bash, as well as the number one mistake people make when hosting.

“I’d say the biggest mistake when throwing a party is not being prepared,” he told PopCulture.com ahead of the holiday. “Make sure to plan your menu ahead of time and don’t try to anything you’re not comfortable with.”

For Carrino and his family, the day is always cause for celebration. “We always have a big Fourth of July party at my parents’ house on Long Beach Island!” he added. “We do a 100-lb. pig roast, pizzas in the wood burning pizza oven, and a grill full of meats and veggies.”

Making a stop at Lowe’s, with which Carrino is currently partnering, is also key, he insisted: “The right appliances and tools are big keys to success, too (for example, I love this Weber Stainless Steel Tool Set, which comes with the main tools every griller needs: a spatula, tongs and fork). Depending on the type of grill you have, make sure you stock up on the necessities as well, like charcoal! This Kamado Joe Lump Charcoal is all-natural and can burn for up to 18 hours.”

In addition, he recommended, “Do yourself a favor and get a grill that can not only get the job done, but make your life as the host easier.”

One of his favorites is the Char-Broil Stainless 4-Burner Gas Grill, paired with the Weber iGrill thermometer to ensure you get the perfect char.

“Other than that, make sure the beer is cold!” he joked.

For more of Carrino’s helpful tips and awesome renovations, watch for his upcoming digital series, found at thebuild.tv, launching July 8.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images