Kim Zolciak Officially Signs On To Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak has officially signed on to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 38-year-old will shoot scenes for the upcoming 10th season of the reality show set to air this fall. However, she will only be featured in a limited role, according to TMZ. The production team for RHOA reportedly wanted to get Kim back as a full-time cast member, but she has prior obligations to her other show Don't Be Tardy.

Earlier this month, the mother of six spoke out about the possibility of returning to the beloved series.

"I'm very motivated by money," she said while talking with PEOPLE magazine. "Everything has a price. I'm just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!"

"[RHOA] can be very combative," she said. "A lot of negativity. I just was extremely frustrated — it just was really a trying season for me. I had had enough."

"I just got to the point where I was like, 'I can't relate to any of you anymore. I'm just in a different place in my life,' " Zolciak-Biermann said. "I just felt like no one was really growing. I'm married, I'm having another child — I felt like I was growing. Every time I would show up at an event, it was the same thing over and over."

One thing that the RHOA fans will notice on Kim's return is that she looks quite different nowadays. The blond reality star credits her changing appearance due to aging.

"I've aged, so my face has thinned out a little bit. But I have nothing to hide. And also I have nothing to prove!" she said.

Kim is constantly being forced to shoot down rumors that she has had plastic surgery on her nose. She has admitted to other procedures in the past, but Zolciak claims that she has never had a nose job.

"It's frustrating but it's a battle I'm not going to win," Kim said. "People can say what they want to say."

