Kim Zolciak Biermann and NeNe Leakes Go at It Again on Twitter

This Real Housewives of Atlanta feud isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann went at each other on social media again Tuesday after what fans are calling #RoachGate popped off during the cast members’ trip to Barcelona, Spain in recent episodes.

After Leakes insinuated that Zolciak Biermann’s multiple health issues were made up on the reality series, the Don’t Be Tardy personality sent around a video her daughter Brielle at had allegedly taken in Leakes’ home, in which there were a number of cockroaches crawling around. Leakes then called both Kim and Brielle “racists,” and the two apparently still haven’t made up even months after filming.

“Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long!” Leakes wrote in an extended tweet on Tuesday, referring to Brielle and Kim, respectively, adding, “They came [into] my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc. I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY.”

This is exactly why I said this bitch has to be on something. She’s insane! Nobody wanted to be befriended by a bitch who consistently shows their ass. WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nobody values your friendship. Haven’t for years! You have victims not friends. — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

“Cigarette breathe? I haven’t smoked a cigarette in years. The bug was in your house just a few months ago. FACT What else?” — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

I pray to god I’m not this miserable and bored at 50 Imagine being so sad and stupid that the only time anyone’s mentioning you is if you’re mentioning someone you “have no time for” off to film my OWN show! Have a great day you guys! Stay blessed not stressed/pressed — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

Zolciak Biermann was quick to clap back on Twitter.

“This is exactly why I said this b— has to be on something. She’s insane!” she wrote. “Nobody wanted to be befriended by a b— who consistently shows their a—. WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nobody values your friendship. Haven’t for years! You have victims not friends.’

She continued: “Cigarette [breath]? I haven’t smoked a cigarette in years. The bug was in your house just a few months ago. FACT What else?”

Ending the social media spat (for now), Zolciak Biermann told Leakes to keep her name out of her mouth.

“I pray to god I’m not this miserable and bored at 50,” she said. “Imagine being so sad and stupid that the only time anyone’s mentioning you is if you’re mentioning someone you ‘have no time for’ off to film my OWN show! Have a great day you guys! Stay blessed not stressed/pressed.”

With the RHOA reunion airing in the next few weeks, fans will definitely get to see more of these two former frenemies going at it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo