Kim Zolciak Biermann's Ex-Girlfriend Calls Her a ‘Liar’ and ‘Homophobic’

Kim Zolciak Biermann clearly ended her relationship with Tracy Young on a bad note. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's ex-girlfriend accused the reality personality of being homophobic and a liar in a tweet storm this week.

"FYI…as per #RHOAReunion….I'm a receiver! [Kandi Burruss] [NeNe Leakes] [Andy Cohen] Apparently [Kim Zolciak Biermann] has blocked me so please relay the message. #KimZolciakbiermannissuchaliar," the DJ started a series of tweets on Monday.

Young's comments appear to be prompted when the Don't Be Tardy star made an appearance on the season 10 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, the third part of which aired Sunday. During the reunion, in addition to making some seriously controversial claims about racism, Zolciak Biermann denied having hooked up with Young while in the room next to her young daughters while on vacation in the Bahamas.

"Not one of my proud moments but I'm not gonna 'LIE' about it!" Young continued, referring the other Housewives — and even host Cohen — who accused Zolciak Biermann of lying on various occasions at the reunion.

Not one of my proud moments but I'm not gonna "LIE" about it! — DJ Tracy Young (@DJTracyYoung) April 23, 2018

Young also replied to a user who said Zolciak Biermann's "bulls— is starting to emerge."

"She's HOMOPHOBIC! It's about time!" the music producer responded.

Young also spoke to Page Six about her relationship with the Bravo star.

"She's a liar, because she denied what went on and the reunion brought it all back up," Young told the publication on Wednesday. "Kim and I were in a relationship for about eight months. She said she wanted to marry me. She asked me to have a baby with her."

Young briefly appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010, with Zolciak Biermann, now married to Kroy Biermann, calling her a "fame obsessed coat tail rider" in her Bravo blog after the episode aired.

Zolciak Biermann was also dragged by fans for what she said after being accused of being a racist by Leakes during the reunion.

"That b— knows I'm not racist. NeNe knows I'm not racist," she told Cohen after filming had wrapped up. "You know why you have not found another white woman to [join the cast]? Because nobody is dumb enough to do that! Put yourself in my shoes — five African-American women — just hammered! I couldn't even speak, my mind's a f—— whirlwind!"

She then continued to deny that she was racist, saying she felt racism as a whole was only something being magnified by social media.

"This whole racism thing in this day and age is b—. Everyone of those m———— on that couch owe this world a f— apology for this racism s—," Zolciak-Biermann said. "They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn't there and racism wasn't f— all that real. You know it."

Photo credit: Facebook/LitViral