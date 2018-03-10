Kim Zolciak Biermann Asserts ‘Bigger Is Better’ in Sultry New Selfie

The queen of double entendres, Kim Zolciak Biermann just asserted that “bigger is better” — when it comes to sunglasses, of course.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta personality shared a bikini selfie alongside the provocative caption paired with a sunglasses emoji. In the photo, she flaunts her red and white striped bikini along with a pair of oversized rose-tinted sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her followers raved over the image with comments like “stunning,” “hot mama,” and “There is such a thing as too big!”

But others disagreed, leaving comments like “um…no!” and “The shades gotta go.”

Zolciak is no stranger to steamy selfies. Late last month the Bravo star shared an unusually glam-free selfie on Snapchat, captioning it “Almost 40 (in May and I’m feeling it today.”

Soon after, the Don’t Be Tardy star reflected on her decade-long career on Bravo reality TV.

“I can’t believe I have been on [TV] 10 yrs!” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself all dolled up. “WOW it’s been so incredible! I’ve learned so much about me, met the love of my entire life, had babies on TV, had surgeries on TV, cried on TV, laughed on TV, got married on TV, moved 3 times on TV, had my first baby graduate on TV, [and] my second baby be sneaky on TV.”

The Bravo celeb also gave her fans advice about how to be successful in whatever they want to accomplish.

“I wrote my story in my teens in my journal and it said exactly what I have done for these last 10 yrs!” she said. “What you think you create. What you believe you receive! The power of our words is really something magnificent. Try it!!”

“Negative self talk is still talk, what you speak comes back to you 10 folds like a boomerang! Try it!!!” she said. “Speak something you dream of into existence!”

She recently celebrated daughter Brielle Biermann’s 21st birthday by posting embarrassing throwback photos of her little girl — and gifting her with her own handgun.

The reaction on social media to the new gift was swift. Many were perturbed by the gift, saying that Zolciak did it just for the “attention” or that Brielle should learn how to properly handle it before using it.

“That girl is a complete fool I totally see her shooting herself by accident,” one person wrote.

“This is why we need stricter gun laws. This was a gift given to probably one of the most irresponsible people on reality tv,” another said.

Others defended the gift.

“Her child is 21 not 12 — an adult,” one person said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member’s gift to her daughter comes weeks after she made headlines for buying her children bulletproof backpacks following the Florida school shooting earlier this month that killed 17.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” Zolciak, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of a Guard Dog Security backpack that costs $114.29 on February 15. “He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags.’ You know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”