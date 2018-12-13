Kim Zolciak Biermann Sparks Outrage With Photo of Son Kash

Kim Zolciak Biermann is mom to six kids, and she takes that job very seriously. That’s why when trolls attempted to mommy shame her this week, she wasted no time in setting the record straight.

The reality star had shared a photo of her son Kash sitting in a booster seat in the family’s vehicle, with the 6-year-old sitting back and looking out the window while dressed in a zip-up jacket and khaki pants.

“My baby @kashbiermann on the way to school this morning! He is such a BIG BOY he is only 6,” the proud mom wrote alongside the snap. “He melts me. His heart is unreal. #HairKing.”

“Now I know damn well she doesn’t have that big boy in a booster seat when the head is hitting the roof of the car and he has to tilt his head to see the sky throw the whole booster set away,” commented one shamer.

“This looks like a grown man,” another wrote.

“He might be 6 but I don’t think it needs to be in a car seat anymore,” interjected a third.

Zolciak Biermann did receive plenty of supportive comments, with many fans noting that the Don’t Be Tardy star knows what’s best for her kids.

“Everybody always have something to say,” one commented. “If she didn’t have him in a car seat you’d be talking about that too. Kim….the mom….wants her son in a booster seat.”

“For all the haters out there. @kimzolciakbiermann you are doing the right thing having him in a booster seat,” added another supporter. “So many people are uneducated when it comes to car seat safety. You go girl!!!!”

After the criticism rolled in, Zolciak Biermann used her Instagram Story to explain that Kash is still perfectly car seat-sized.

“Ya’ll know I don’t play when it comes to my babies,” she wrote on a photo of guidelines on determining whether a child is too big for a booster seat.

The 40-year-old also posted a video of wall markings measuring her children’s heights, with the clip showing that Kash is marked as 4-foot-5.

Along with Kash, Zolciak Biermann shares sons KJ and Kane and daughter Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann. The reality star is also mom to daughters Brielle and Arianna, who Biermann has adopted, from previous relationships.

This isn’t the first time Zolciak Biermann has dealt with mommy shaming, as she most recently was hit with allegations that she had photoshopped her children.

“People are f—in SICK!! Get the f— out here!!” she tweeted in response to an article referencing the claims. “No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls—!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robin Marchant