Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Her Parents Will Do Anything ‘for a Dollar’ After Dog Comments

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is airing her family’s dirty laundry on social media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member clapped back at her parents — who she claims she hasn’t seen in more than six years — after they shamed her for the way she handled son Kash getting bit by the family dog.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I had a dog that attacked one of my children, it would be gone,” Zolciak-Biermann’s father Joe Zolciak told InTouch on Wednesday.

Sinn, the Biermanns 140-pound husky-boxer mix, bit Kash in April. The 5-year-old spent four days in the hospital and nearly lost his vision from the terrifying attack.

Joe added that if they “want to keep the dog that bit my grandson in the face, then shame on them! You don’t know if it’s going to happen again.”

Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram Wednesday to slam her parents with a quote that read, “Blood makes you related, loyalty makes you family.” Against her management team’s wishes, she wrote a lengthy caption to reveal her thoughts on the situation.

“Anyone that is close to me or my family knows first hand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby [Kash] was for us and still is!” the Don’t Be Tardy personality began.

“My parents who haven’t been a part of me or my families (sic) lives for close to 6 [years] somehow thinks its appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know NOTHING about!” she continued. “They have never even met Kash or any of our dogs!”

She blasted her parents for doing anything “for a dollar,” including bash their own flesh and blood.

“No matter what I still can’t and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar,” she concluded.

Details of the brutal dog bite were shared on Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy, and both Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy teared up as they recalled the traumatic event.

Kroy said he turned away from his son and the dog while using a leaf blower — which Sinn “wasn’t a fan of” — and when he turned back, Kash’s face was covered in blood.

“It makes you realize your health, and the health of my children and husband is all that matters,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “Everything else is just gravy.”

In the time since the bite, the family contemplated what to do with the dog; Kroy wanted to euthanize him, but his wife was afraid of the emotional effect it might have on Kash, who was “constantly asking for him” after the incident.

“The minute it happened, there was one option: put him down,” Kroy said. “I hate him… but it doesn’t mean I don’t love him.”

Before deciding the fate of their pet, the parents of six kids met with an animal behaviorist, who was against euthanizing the dog, He argued that a large dog like Sinn “could cause a lot more damage if they wanted to.”

Ultimately, the Biermanns planned to keep Sinn, and they aren’t interested in hearing any feedback on the decision — especially from Kim’s parents.