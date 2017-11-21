Kim Zolciak Biermann Slammed for ‘Risqué’ Picture of 3-Year-Old Daughter

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s parenting is getting called into question once again after she posted a photo of 3-year-old daughter that she called “sassy” and fans called “risqué.”

The photo shows daughter Kaia in ripped low-rise jeans and an off-the-shoulder crop top blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member captioned the pic with a celebration about her return to the Housewives franchise, saying, “Can’t wait for Sunday!! I’m back b-tches!! RHOA on 2 nights, 2 different shows same network! 2017 been good to me baby!! Kisses #KaiaRose #Sassy.”

But fans were more focused on Kaia’s attire and pose than the Don’t Be Tardy star’s shooting schedule.

“OK Kim, I never comment but this is just wrong,” one person said. “You don’t dress a child like that, not ever! No, no and no!”

“Kim, are you insane?” another asked. “Dress a 3 yr old sexy, posed with duck lip and you are asking for trouble by posting on social media. What if a pervert decides to stalk her? There are sick people in this world and you should take extra precautions to protect your little ones! Wise up!”

“It just seems like [you’re] trying to portray a child in a grown up risqué image,” another chimed in. “I know it’s all for promoting the show but…let this little girl be a little girl. Don’t cross that line. There are a lot of pervs out there.”

Zolciak Biermann has frequently been accused of sexualizing her children, posting a quickly-deleted Snapchat Monday in which she encourages 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann to flash her breasts for the camera in what oddly enough appears to be a confirmation of Khloé Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy.

Prior to that, she faced backlash after joking that she was going to pimp out Brielle for John Legend tickets.