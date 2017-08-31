Watch the Scary Moment Kim Zolciak-Biermann Learned of Her Son’s Dog Attack

The moment Kim Zolciak-Biermann learned that her son, Kash, was bitten by a dog was caught on camera and captures how the mother of six immediately went into crisis mode.

The season six trailer for Don’t Be Tardy has been released and it shows the 39-year-old reality star’s reaction after her 5-year-old son had a horrifying canine encounter.

“We got to go to the hospital!” Kim says frantically in the clip.

The footage was captured on the Biermann’s home security system and it showed Kash wrapped in his mother’s arms as she sprints through the house headed for the car.

Kash was rushed to the hospital and was in danger of losing his sight in his left eye. The whole experience was a nightmare for any parent and watching the footage will send shivers don’t the spine of any Bravo viewer.

Four months and a handful of surgeries later, the youngster is happy and healthy. Despite the incident, Kash still loves dogs and was actually given a pit bull puppy last week for his birthday.

Also seen in the season 6 teaser is the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s daughters, 20-year-old Brielle and 15-year-old Ariana.

Brielle fights with her father, Kroy, over wanting to move in with her baseball player beau, Michael Kopech.

“You now how Kroy is, he’s f—— crazy,” Brielle said while talking to Kopech. “I’m 20, they don’t control what I can do.”

Kroy felt otherwise. “You don’t need to be moving in with Michael. I’m done playing your game,” the former NFL star said to his daughter.

As for Ariana, she gets into trouble after being caught on camera sneaking out of the house.

“We have to be able to trust you,” Kroy said to Ariana. “I don’t know how you’re going to earn that back.”

It isn’t all drama in the Biermann household this upcoming season. Kroy and Kim renewed their vows while on a tropical vacation with the whole family, including Brielle, Ariana, KJ, Kash, and the twins Kaia and Kane.

Don’t Be Tardy returns on October 6 with a double episode premiere airing at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman