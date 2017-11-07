Brielle Biermann Makes Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cry With These Texts

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is feeling all types of emotional after her daughter Brielle sent her a touching text message. The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Monday to upload a screenshot showing the messages that her daughter recently sent her.

One of the texts from Brielle read, “I’m so proud of you mom!!! From juggling SIX kids, having your own tv show AND doing another ;), running a multi-million dollar skin care empire and creating multiple AMAZINNGGGG lashes, etc… i truly don’t know how you do it!”

Brielle, 20, ended her message with a throwback snap of her with her mother.

The mother of six posted the photo with a length caption in which she reflected on her past and expressed her gratitude for the children she has raised.

“You know what… I AM proud of myself, but more importantly my children are proud of me!! @briellebiermann made me cry today, happy tears,” she wrote. “Tears that made me STOP dead in my tracks and reflect back on how when Brielle was a baby I often kept pushing when I didn’t have much left in hopes that someday she would be proud of me. I always prayed that I would set a good example, that I would make good choices, that I would show her what a strong woman was etc…”

“Although I was far from perfect…I tell ya getting a text now that she is an adult almost 21 years old like this one today truly makes my heart smile! Ironic isn’t it? That if I didn’t have my angels @briellebiermann @arianabiermann so young and became a single parent I probably wouldn’t have pushed so hard!

“Funny how when you look back IT ALWAYS makes sense! Crazy how your children give you strength you never knew you had! They will see the sacrifices you made! Thank Heaven for Little Girls #NothingElseMatters #TheRestIsJustStuff #FAMILY.”

Many who already follow the Real Housewives star on social media are well aware that she likes to post photos of and messages about her children on Instagram quite frequently. Most recently, she took to social media to upload a gallery of snaps from their Halloween festivities. Check out the snaps below.