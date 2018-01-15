Kim Zolciak Biermann Accuses Kandi Burruss of ‘Swingers’ Lifestyle

After being attacked for lying on Sunday night by her fellow Bravo co-star, Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Kim Zolciak Biermann accused Kandi Burruss and her husband of being “full on swingers.”

Taking to Twitter to share the accusation, Zolciak Biermann wrote, “If anybody is lying it’s you [Kandi].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers fucking all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” 💋 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 15, 2018

She added, “You and your husband are full on swingers f— all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b— if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!”

The whole situation heated up when Burruss accused Zolciak Biermann of lying, writing, “I’m sick of these b— lying on me. [Kim Zolciak Biermann] I have NEVER wanted you or your box,” Burruss wrote. “And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass b—. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”

I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018

The two have had a pretty tumultuous friendship over the years, but the moment on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday night stirred up quite the drama between the two, with many fans paying close attention and sounding off on Zolciak Biermann’s outrageous accusation.

This is like the third accusation of kandi sleeping with women there has to be some truth to it — Mara (@prtysmile77) January 15, 2018

She’s admitted it before.. it’s not a secret. Kim’s just making it her story line!! — Terri (@Terriyaki_Luvn) January 15, 2018

Shes used up that kid storyline too many damn times. 🤦😂 — 🍁GaBi GaB🍁 (@notateenmomfan) January 15, 2018

It WAS NOT Kandi! That’s 1000% — Nick (@SweetLuscious_D) January 15, 2018

Girl as if Kandi’s sex life with Todd is any of your business. You were with married men for money #bigpoppa until you got on reality TV and started getting flat tummy tea cheques remember that. — Jacques 🥀 (@arcadeyblog) January 15, 2018

Burruss has not replied to Zolciak Biermann just yet. The two have quite the storied history on the Bravo reality series. Having being good friends once, the two let baby names and a lawsuit over Zolciak Biermann’s single “Tardy to the Party,” which Burruss was a co-writer and later sued for infringement, get in the way of their friendship.