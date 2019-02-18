Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Trademark Their Kids’ Names

The Kardashian family has been expanding rapidly over the past few years, which means a new generation of Calabasas royalty already taking over Instagram. To prepare their offspring for any potential business opportunities, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all filed documents to trademark their children’s names.

TMZ reports that Kim filed to trademark her kids’ names — North, Saint and Chicago West — while Khloé filed for her daughter, True Thompson, and Jenner wants to trademark her daughter’s name, Stormi Webster.

The women are also seeking the ability to sign endorsement deals to promote others’ products, though no specifics were listed on the application.

All three family members have their own businesses — Kim founded KKW Beauty, Khloé designs for her apparel company, Good American, and Jenner helms Kylie Cosmetics — so it’s almost a given that their kids’ names will appear there at some point. The filings also indicate that the moms want to put their offspring’s names on products including a clothing line, skincare products and toys.

In addition, Jenner filed to trademark “Stormiworld,” which is a play on Travis Scott‘s album Astroworld and the theme of the couple’s daughter’s recent first birthday party.

Jenner previously tried to trademark her own name but was blocked by singer Kylie Minogue, with the women getting into a legal battle over the matter.

In 2015, Jenner filed a U.S. trademark application for the term “Kylie,” and in February 2016, KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue, filed a notice of opposition to the application. Minogue ultimately won her case, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejecting Jenner’s claim.

In the years since, Jenner has become even more of a household name, as has the rest of her family. News coverage of Khloé and Jenner went into overdrive after it was reported that the two women were pregnant, and now that they’re moms, their kids are getting nearly as many headlines as their famous parents.

The sisters’ children often spend time together, with the family even referring to Chicago, Stormi and True as “the triplets.”

Kim also recently shared a sweet snap of Chicago and Stormi to celebrate Stormi’s first birthday on Feb. 1.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!” she captioned a photo of the infants in matching pink baby walkers. “We love you so much!!!”

Khloé’s baby girl, True, also got in on the action with the proud mom recently posting a pair of photos from a playdate between True and Chicago.

“I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!” Khloé wrote, adding, “Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Charley Gallay