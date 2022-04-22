Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action Against 'Roblox' Over Fake Sex Tape Ad

✖

The last thing Kim Kardashian thought she'd see on her child's Roblox game was anything referencing her sex tape with her ex, Ray J. on the debut episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Skims founder was at a family barbeque when her son Saint showed her something from the game on his iPad that featured his famous mommy. Kardashian instantly noticed her infamous crying face and became mortified when she saw the ad was labeled something "super inappropriate" like "Kim's new sex tape." When Saint explained, "That's not my character. That's a game," the KKW Beauty owner responded: "Oh, it's a game? Then we're suing them if it's a game with my name and picture."

Roblox claims to have a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual content. However, Kotaku reports that mature content lock is not turned on by default on the game, which makes it easy for children playing the game to stumble upon inappropriate content. The photo Saint came across was not an ad, it was probably the text description of an in-game "experience." Experiences are games made by community members. Roblox content moderators are a thing, but they can struggle to keep sexual content off the platform due to the default not being turned on. Most people who play the game are under the age of 13.

A Roblox spokesperson confirmed to Polygon that the text reference existed on its platform but denied that there was ever a sex tape hosted on the app. They promised that the text reference of Kardashian was removed and that the company "swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident."

Kardashian was brought to tears by the whole ordeal. "The last thing I want, as a mom, is for my past to be brought up twenty years later," she said in her confessional and immediately got her legal team involved.