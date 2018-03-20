Kim Kardashian Fans Spot Paler Look During Makeup Session

Kim Kardashian is going for a paler look to show off her latest offering of cosmetic products.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member took to Snapchat to do a makeup tutorial for her fans.

Over a series of short clips, Kardashian generously applied the products all over her face a while showing fans what KKW Beauty could do for them.

At the end of the process, Kardashian blended her selections to create bright look that lighted up her skin tone quiet a bit.

This is not the first time this week Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, has sported a lighter look.

On Monday she posted a behind-the-scenes photo taken during her photoshoot for the magazine Elle. She is shown sprawled out on the beach in a white one-piece swimsuit.

Her skin-tone is noticeably brighter, which is most likely due to lighting, her makeup for the shoot and/or editing of the shot.

The E! personality did not address the paler look in the photo caption.

“All of the BTS from my Elle cover shoot are on my app!” she wrote. “A big thank you to my friend Diana Jenkins for letting us use your amazing home [and] stocking us with the best Neuro drinks all day!”

She also posted another light-skin look on her Instagram recently.

Kardashian shared a photo to Instagram that showed her sitting against a wall modelling a grey outfit and her new pink locks.

She did address her paleness in this photo’s caption, writing, “I need a tan.”

These lighter looks are a signature part of the KKW Beauty collection, which has drawn some criticism on social media.

Many bashed Kardashian for only offer these light-colored concealers, which do not work well for women with darker skin tones.

“Are people surprised Kim Kardashian’s concealers have a limited shade range?” one Twitter user wrote. “She thinks they’re for HIGHLIGHTING only. She doesn’t know concealer is for CONCEALING. Because… she’s not a cosmetologist/beautician/MUA. She’s a reality star trying to be something she’s not.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Can someone tell Kim Kardashian that putting super light shade swatches of concealer on a black person isn’t the same thing as making products for black people.”

