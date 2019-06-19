Kim Kardashian Skeptical After ‘Medical Medium’ Visit to Combat Psoriasis in ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kim Kardashian is willing to do just about anything to help fix her psoriasis and in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she called in Anthony William for help, better known as The Medical Medium.

“I am all about mediums, ” Kardashian admitted during her solo interview on the episode. “I’m so obsessed. Anyone that knows me knows that that I love connecting to the spirit world. But yea, if he can tell me anything about my psoriasis and how to fix it, I’m down to see what happens.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

William is otherwise known as the man who started the celery juice trend. He is not a real doctor, but has an abundance of knowledge on healing the body through natural resources and foods.

Kardashian has been open on several occasions with her struggle with psoriasis, but this time things went too far for the reality star saying that it’s spread to her face.

William came in and used the spiritual world to figure out what may be wrong in her body. What he discovered is that the mom of four has high deposits of copper in her liver. On the positive side, he did tell her that her heart and brain are healthy!

He did go on to explain that the copper floating around in her body is a dermatoxin that is floating to the skin, which is then in turn causing the psoriasis.

He then told her to drink celery juice every day — and she did, but it’s unclear for how long — and says she’s skeptical about it. William said the celery juice will neutralize the copper which will in turn fix her psoriasis.

The reality star did give it a try but still needs other help in covering it up and minimizing flair-ups.

After Kardashian was looked at by the medical medium, her husband Kanye West as examined. The medium told the rapper that he saw heart issues may be a problem on down the road, to which West replied that it’s probably all the fried chicken he eats.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.