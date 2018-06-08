Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Face-off in ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian West and sister Khloe Kardashian face off in a new clip from the special Celebrity Family Feud episode released on Thursday.

Kim & Khloé at Family Feud. pic.twitter.com/zx0RtSrVbs — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 7, 2018

In the scene, Khloe refuses to shake Kim’s hand. “No, not here Kim,” Khloe says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I see how it is,” Kim replies.

“We ain’t shakin’ hands,” host Steve Harvey says.

“It’s called Family Feud,” Khloe reminds her big sister.

“Have you ever had family members play each other like this?” Kim asks Harvey.

“Yeah, my family was on this show,” he replies.

“Big fan,” Khloe says.

“OK, ladies!” Harvey says at the end of the clip.

This is not the first time we have seen clips from the episode. When it was taped back in February, Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, shared behind-the-scenes footage on social media. Last month, Kim and Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner shared a clip showing West squaring off against Jenner.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey said the Kardashians were supposed to play against Paris Hilton’s family, but they backed out. West, who is a big fan of the show, then suggested the Kardashians go against his cousins. So the episode features Khloe, Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Jenner’s mother Mary Jo Campbell, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Jonathan Cheban on one side. The other team includes Kim, West and West’s cousins.

“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show. He loves the show,” Harvey told DeGeneres, reports Entertainment Tonight. “His people said, ‘Steve , this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working for him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. Tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling.”

While West was really excited about the show, Kardashian “didn’t know nothing,” according to Harvey.

Jenner also told Entertainment Tonight West “hijacked” the episode.

“Up until the last minute, we had our very own family feud,” Jenner explained. “We were coming — with me and my girls — and all of the sudden Kanye hijacked Family Feud. He had his own team!”

“He was in his element,” Jenner added. “We have [Family Feud] on in our household at all times.”

Since the episode was filmed in February, it features a pregnant Khloe. She did not welcome her daughter, True Thompson, until April. True’s father is Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Also, the episode was filmed only weeks after Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi Webster, which explains her absence from the show. Kourtney Kardashian, who has three young children, and Rob Kardashian, who has 1-year-old Dream, were also not at the taping.

The “Kardashians vs. Wests” episode of Celebrity Family Feud airs on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC/Byron Cohen