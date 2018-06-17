Kim Kardashian Shares New Clips of Her Baby Chicago West

Kim Kardashian West spent some quality time with baby Chicago West and adorable Instagram Story filters Saturday.

The reality star shared some adorable clips on her Story of Chicago, playing with the camera filters and making cute faces at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later on in the day, Kardashian shared a screenshot of one of the videos on her Twitter, showing off Chicago’s resemblance to the reality star.

💕 My baby 💕 pic.twitter.com/lgKzG4qlr6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2018

The photos come a few days after reports surfaced revealing Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have a team of caretakers on call for their three kids, and are portly paying them about $100,000 each for the service.

The small staff is reportedly on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“They have a team of nannies on at all times and on call 24/7, each making a salary of around $100k,” sources told Radar Online. The source seemed to imply that the cost is getting out of hand, especially since the family welcomed its youngest member earlier this year.

“The cost is through the roof – they’ve spent a fortune since Chi was born in mid-January,” they said.

Kardashian and West have three children — 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and baby Chicago, who is 4 months old. On top of that, each of them has a thriving career in their own right, and they are needed constantly at huge events around the world.

Their investment on childcare does not mean the parents are not constantly with their kids. Last week, Kardashian had her followers crying over a selfie she took with all three of her children in they pajamas.

“Welcome to the good life,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Find yourself someone that looks at you as the way Saint looks at Kim,” one Instagram user commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

While the kids were not involved, the West and Kardashian families were featured in the premiere episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Team Kardashian, comprised of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Shannon, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Jonathan Cheban, won $18,000 for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Despite winning, the team decided to let Kardashian and husband Kanye West compete in the “Fast Money” final round, as Kanye is reportedly a lifelong fan of the game show.

“They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it’s the Hiltons against the Kardashians,” host Steve Harvey revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I wanna play, I’ve always wanted to play.’ So he brought his family.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.