Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Marriage Works Because She ‘Let Go of’ Her ‘Independence’

Kim Kardashian married husband Kanye West in 2014, and according to the reality star, being with the rapper has required her to alter one major aspect of her personality.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” Kardashian said on the Oct. 21 episode of The Alec Baldwin Show. “I’ve always been so independent, and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence … you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

During the same interview, Kardashian revealed that being with West has also caused her to become more of a private person.

In her early years of fame, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she always made it a priority to be seen out on the town.

“We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show,” she recalled. “Then it was like…’What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?’”

“Now it’s, where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us?’” she said. “All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point.”

The KKW Beauty founder further discussed her husband’s controversial views, sharing that she lets “him be who he wants to be.”

“I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine,” Kardashain said. “I think it’s just having an open mind. I love to let my husband be who he is. We definitely have conversations if I don’t understand something in private and talk about that.”

The mom of three explained that growing up, her father, Robert Kardashian, sometimes had opposing political views from her stepfather, Bruce Jenner, or her mom, Kris Jenner.

“I grew up in a household where Bruce, my stepdad, had one political view and maybe my real father had a different political view, or my mom,” Kardashian said. “We would just always talk about it and be really open about it. It was always okay to have different views.”

The 38-year-old added that she, unlike her husband, is more hesitant to merge her political stance with her career.

“As far as when it comes to my business, to me it’s all very separate,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chesnot