Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Sister in New ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

Kim Kardashian West had no trouble admitting who her favorite sister is in a new Vogue interview with her husband, rapper Kanye West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star bonded with younger sister Khloe Kardashian over the past year, helping Khloe make it through some difficult times. So it comes as no surprise that Khloe is Kardashian’s favorite now.

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out,” Kardashian told West for the September 2019 Vogue Arabia cover story. “I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year.”

Kardashian was by Khloe’s side as she dealt with her split from Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True Thompson. Khloe and Thompson’s relationship fell apart for good after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s former friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party in February. Thompson also cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with True, now 16 months old.

The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters should not feel spurned by Kardashian’s admission though. She told West she still has close relationships with her other sisters.

“I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé – 16 and 17 years longer with them,” Kardashian, 38, told West. “We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”

A new preview scene for the upcoming KUWTK season gave fans a look at the bond between Kardashian and Khloe. In the scene, Kardashian asked her sister how she felt after ex-husband Lamar Odom published a tell-all memoir. Kardashian attentively sat as Khloe surprisingly supported Odom’s book.

“It’s his truth. He’s allowed to tell his version,” Khloe told her sister. “Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives so I think it’s natural. If I talk about past, I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and, you know, for him, the same thing.”

Elsewhere in the new Vogue interview, Kardashian said she does not regret making her private life so public as it helped her become an inspiration to some.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see,” Kardashian said. “People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

Kardashian married West in 2014 and they are parents to four children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 3 months.

KUWTK returns on E! Network Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: E! Network