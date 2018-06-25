Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North’s ‘Chore Chart’

Kim Kardashian is mom to three kids, and the reality star is keeping those kids grounded.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at her KKW Beauty and fragrance pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Kardashian shared one parenting technique she has for daughter North, 5, that’s likely familiar to many other moms.

“We have a chore chart, she has to make her bed… there are so many things that she has to do if she wants to get something,” Kardashian revealed, adding, “She doesn’t really get a whole lot of stuff like you would think.”

The mogul also dished on her daughter’s personality, revealing that North is a mix of her mom and her dad, Kanye West.

“She’s a little bit of both,” Kardashian said. “She definitely has Kanye’s outgoing personality and will say whatever is on her mind no matter what it is or who it might offend. And then she’s also really calm and sweet like me.”

Kardashian’s parenting became the subject of controversy in recent days after the KKW Beauty founder’s daughter was seen out and about with her naturally curly hair straightened, with some people accusing Kardashian of putting extensions in her daughter’s hair.

“She wanted to try straight hair so I said she could try it for her birthday party and then if she liked it, she could do it in New York for her birthday,” Kardashian explained to Bustle at the opening of her pop-up.

“It’s very limited to just that. And she knows that. I think everyone thought it was this crazy pressed thing — I mean, I just used a flat iron and everyone was saying she was wearing extensions and I was like, ‘No, she has curly hair, so that’s what the length of her hair is when it’s straightened.’ I was just seeing these things that [people were saying] online and they were just ridiculous.”

The reality star also explained that her daughter’s influence was behind the Fulani braids she recently wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which prompted criticism of Kardashian and accusations of cultural appropriation.

“I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her,” the 37-year-old explained. “So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair. In no way am I ever trying to disrespect someone’s culture by wearing braids. If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. When we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited.”

She also addressed previous criticism she had faced when she wore Fulani braids and referred to them as “Bo Derek braids” after the actress’ look in the movie 10.

“I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids,’” she said. “But I obviously know they’re called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian