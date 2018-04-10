Kim Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Called for Her After Wisdom Teeth Surgery

Anyone who’s had their wisdom teeth removed can most likely tell some cringeworthy post-operation stories of their subconscious shining through when they’re feeling rather loopy. One Kim Kardashian fan let her love for the reality TV personality shine after her surgery.

Kardashian retweeted a video of a woman calling out for her in her post-op haze. The woman, wearing a Star Wars T-shirt and a cardigan, said she “loved” Kim Kardashian.

“Who?” the person taking the video asked.

Through a mouth full of gauze, the patient said, “Kimmy. Kim K. Kim Kardashian.”

“Do you love Kim Kardashian?” the person behind the camera asked.

“Yeah,” the woman responded, her eyes shut the entire time.

So when I’m high after getting my teeth removed I cry out for @KimKardashian apparently 😂 pic.twitter.com/xOsxsZMk5I — Hannah Eselgroth (@Hannaheselgroth) April 6, 2018

“So when I’m high after getting my teeth removed I cry out for [Kim Kardashian] apparently,” the patient wrote alongside the video after the drugs had worn off.

Kardashian retweeted the video, cheering on her fan. “Yessss girl!!!!” she wrote, to hundreds of thousands of “likes” and hundreds of retweets.

Fans of the 37-year-old pop culture icon praised her for “recognizing little things like this.” One fan even tweeted at Ellen DeGeneres saying the two need to meet up on the comedian’s show.

It seems Kardashian’s stans aren’t letting Kardashian’s latest Photoshop controversies affect their feelings for the TV personality. Kardashian has been criticized as of late on social media for sharing Instagram photos that appear to be doctored.

In the latest string of Photoshopping accusations being leveled at Kardashian, fans pointed out abnormalities in a mirror photo last week that doubled as an ad for Calvin Klein.

The mirror selfie sees the mom of three posing in a set of black lingerie, her long black hair swept behind her as she gazes at her phone’s screen.

“Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot,” she wrote.

Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot #MyCalvins #ad pic.twitter.com/Oh07vDyh8q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Instantly, fans began accusing Kardashian of Photoshop, pointing to the lines in the door frame behind her as evidence. As several commenters pointed out, the straight lines appear curved by Kardashian’s thighs, which is usually evidence of a photo editing app having been used.

“Gotta stop with the damn Photoshop Kim, or either learn to edit them better,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Explain the curved door gaps towards the bottom of the picture!!!”

Another added, “Definitely photoshopped. You can definitely tell.”

Before her Calvin Klein incident, Photoshop comments became so intense on a March photo that Kardashian turned off commenting on the Instagram photo itself — and called the accusations “so ridiculous.”

At the end of March, she posted a snap of herself walking on the street, with a clearly distorted car in the background.

The makeup mogul took to her blog to clear things up on that matter, explaining that she had reposted the image from a fan who had mirrored the shot, thus causing the distortion.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail.’ So ridiculous!” she wrote in a post titled “What Photoshop Fail?!”

“I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it,” the 37-year-old explained. “It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”