Kim Kardashian Poses With ‘Bestie’ North West in New Selfie

Kim Kardashian West called daughter North West her best friend in an adorable new Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Friday to share an adorable selfie with her 4-year-old daughter in bed while cuddling up in bed.

“My bestie,” Kim captioned the photo.

Fans showered the mother-daughter duo with compliments in the comments section.

“North smile gets me every time… she’s such a doll,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful both of you. So precious,” another one added.

“She’s my favorite celebrity kiddo! She’s got a huge heart…. W a rude girl swag,” another one wrote.

The photo is likely not new seeing as Kardashian West went back to blonde in honor of her and Kanye West’s fourth wedding anniversary.

“Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s [Kanye West’s] favorite,” she announced on Twitter, along with a video showcasing her new look.

To celebrate her and West’s special day, Kardashian West shared a fan made compilation video of their relationship on Twitter.

“Thanks for making this video,” she wrote along with heart eyed-emojis.

A few months before her latest hair change, Kardashian West claimed he was “over” her blonde hair.

“I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” the KKW Beauty Mogul tweeted in February.

In January, Kardashian West — who rose to fame with her dark locks – admitted she wouldn’t be going back to her old color “for a few of weeks,” since it was newly bleached.

“Maybe when the roots grow out too much,” she told a fan on Twitter. “It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.”

Seems like the change came back sooner rather than later, bringing her blonde hair back for the special day.

West also tweeted a sweet message for Kardashian West on Twitter in honor of their anniversary.

“Gratitude and happiness best describes what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy,” West wrote on his account.

Kardashian West also paid tribute to her relationship of the anniversary of her wedding. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, posting a sweet message for her husband.

“4 years down and forever to go…. Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” she wrote on the caption.

Two months ago, West dominated the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.