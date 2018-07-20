Kim Kardashian’s Perfume Company Sued for Allegedly Stealing Logo

Kim Kardashian‘s perfume company, KKW Fragrance, is being a sued by a brand alleging the company stole its newest packaging design from its own logo, TMZ reports.

Vibes Media is suing Kardashian’s company over her Kimoji Vibes fragrance, one of three new releases designed to look like an emoji. Vibes Media alleges that KKW Fragrance’s design is too close for comfort to that of its logo, both of which involve speech bubbles with the word “Vibes” inside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kimoji Vibes is accompanied by two other perfumes, Kimoji Cherry and Kimoji Peach, both of which are safe from the lawsuit.

Vibes is alleging that the company “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo,” according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Vibes claimed that it trademarked its logo back in 2012.

Vibes is seeking damages, an injunction to keep Kardashian from selling more of the product and the unsold bottles so that they can be destroyed.

The perfume was launched this week on July 17 and, like many of Kardashian’s other ventures, sold an astronomical amount upon its arrival.

TMZ reports that Kimoji Vibes, Kimoji Cherry and Kimoji Peach, made $5 million in the first five minutes of the launch, with each bottle retailing for $45 each.

Kardashian used only social media to promote the products, as well as sending PR packages to friends and influencers.

While the outlet doesn’t share where it found the numbers, they do make sense considering the fact that KKW Fragrance’s initial launch in November 2017 made $10 million, raking in another $10 million in four days with the release of its Valentine’s Day perfumes.

Kardashian’s previous perfume launch, KKW Body, was also accused of copying another brand for its design. The Body perfume bottle is based on a mold made of Kardashian’s own famous body, which many people compared to Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1993 fragrance Classique, which also features a bottle in the shape of a woman’s figure sans head.

In response to the controversy, the mogul told Cosmopolitan that her inspiration for her fragrance came from a different source.

“Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle,” Kardashian said of the Gaultier fragrance. “It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann