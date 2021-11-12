Kanye West Makes Wild Claim About Kim Kardashian’s Law School Attempt

Kanye West isn’t ready to let Kim Kardashian go and it appears that he’s doing and saying all he can to try and, at minimum, get her attention. Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb. of this year to end their six-year marriage. The couple’s road to split was imminent amid West’s public battle with bipolar disorder and his public rants detailing their marital and family secrets. In the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the SKIMS founder was open about how unhappy she became in their marriage due to West’s constant moving and their overall lifestyle differences.

Recently, clips of West’s appearance on Revot’s Drink Champs showed the DONDA rapper appearing to not come to terms with the end of the relationship. According to West, he hasn’t seen any divorce paperwork and wants to keep his family together. All of this comes amid Kardashian spending time with SNL star Pete Davidson and buying her and West’s marital mansion from him in order to continue raising their four children there. West also said that he believes Kardashian’s publicist is pushing for their breakup.

Now, more clips from the interview are surfacing. West is now revealing that he believes Kardashian’s law school aids do not intend to help her pass the necessary exams to become a lawyer. He recalled a conversation he says overheard between one of Kardashian’s legal trainers and a client in which they “started making bad suggestions.”

“I was like, ‘Man this dude’s an idiot,’” he said. “They got an idiot training my wife. She[‘s] gonna fail the bar the third time…I feel like there’s people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer. Because you know what happens if Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher, that cleavage gets a little bit more covered up.”

Despite such, he says Kardashian’s new passion for law is inspiring her younger fans to do similar things. But he says it can be viewed as a negative as there are forces who prefer that women not enter certain professions.

“There’s people that don’t want her to affect these women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way [and not push legal careers],” he said, adding he believes Kardashian has not passed her exams due to sabotage. “They could put a lawyer [with her] that give you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you miss your test by this much. [And they’ll say,] ‘You’ll get ’em next time.’”