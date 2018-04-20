Kim Kardashian Reportedly Launching New Lingerie and Shapewear Line

The Kim Kardashian empire is continuing to grow, with the reality personality reportedly slated to launch a lingerie and shapewear line, TMZ reports.

Sources say that Kardashian has been “developing a new brand that will serve all women,” and that the 37-year-old has been involved in every aspect of the brand, from design to marketing, and will run it “top to bottom.”

Kardashian has reportedly teamed with the same group behind sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, as well as Frame and MR Porter, to produce the line. The line will reportedly be aimed at all consumers and won’t be a limited luxury launch, and will reportedly arrive by the end of the year.

Over the years, Kim has been vocal about her appreciation for shapewear, even writing on her website that she occasionally doubles up on the garments.

“They really hold you in and make you feel secure!” she wrote, sharing a selection of her favorite Spanx products.

In addition, Kim often sports lingerie in her street style looks, wearing a bra under a blazer or bike shorts and crop tops as she goes about her day, so it’s clear the mogul has a passion for the product.

The venture won’t be the first for Kardashian, as the mom of three oversees multiple businesses including her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, her personal website, a mobile game, her KIMOJIs and more.

The report follows the news that the Kardashian sisters are closing all of their DASH stores, nearly 12 years after sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé opened their first store in 2006.

Kim announced the news on her website on Thursday, sharing that she and her sisters are leading very different lives now than when they first opened the store.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” she wrote. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually,” Kim continued. “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @KimKardashian