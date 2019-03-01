Kim Kardashian and Sister Kourtney Unrecognizable in Bizarre Face Mask Photo

The Kardashians have been known to try some out-of-the-box beauty treatments, and their latest is no exception, with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian participating in one of the latest skin care trends to hit Hollywood.

On Thursday, Kourtney shared a selfie with her sister of the two looking pretty darn scary, with the reality stars’ faces distorted and their skin mottled and sunken. Their appearance was likely the result of the Hanacure facial mask, also known as the “Grandma Mask,” which gives skin a dehydrated appearance once it’s been applied and dried.

“Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning,” Kourtney captioned the snap, displaying her trademark sarcasm.

The mask involves comes with lifting serum, gelling solution and a brush and retails for $29 for a starter kit and $110 for the full set, which includes four masks. To use the product, mix the serum and solution together, apply to the face with the brush and wait for 30 minutes before washing the mask off.

Once the mask comes off, Hanacure claims that you’ll “instantly look years younger.” While Kim and Kourtney didn’t share a photo of their final product, fans might get a look at the duo’s resulting skin on an eventual episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians judging by the camera placed over Kim’s shoulder in the photo.

Kourtney’s comments were full of fans freaking out about the sisters’ appearance, including Kendall Jenner, who wrote, “i can’t breathe” along with a laughing emoji.

“[Oh my God],” one fan wrote.

“Yo face look the moon with all those damn craters,” someone else cracked.

Several fans also complimented the dinosaur stickers on Kourtney’s phone case, which are clearly the star of the show.

The Kardashians aren’t the only stars to hop on the bandwagon with this mask, with Drew Barrymore sharing her own scary selfie using the product and writing that it “literally pulls your face.”

“This is a [Hana Cure Effect] mask [The Hanacure] nuts when you take it off you are 10 years younger,” she wrote. “You paint it on with a brush. It starts to dry. It pulls. It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face. See above. But, It makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it’s so effective. How fun is that in a package. #notttooenvasivebeauty #kbeauty thank you [Crystal Meers] for the info that’s changed my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney