Kim Kardashian Kicks Sister Kourtney out in Heated ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian served up a savage burn to older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In one of the most epic fights among the sisters, Kardashian called Kourtney the “least exciting to look at” after Kourtney refused to compromise her schedule for the family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the argument in the video above.

In a clip from Sunday’s upcoming season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two sisters exchange insults and profanities while mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian try to mediate.

“Kim it sounds like you might be having a little bit of a hard time just figuring it out. Do you need some help?” momager Jenner asks, prompting Kardashian to call Kourtney “difficult.”

“If I’m out by 4, that’s all I need and I don’t think I’m gonna get there and change my mind,” Kourtney tells Kardashian and Jenner.

“That was when my meeting was,” Kardashian responds.

“Where’s the meeting?” Kris asks.

“It was supposed to be at my house, unless I do it at 7 in the morning,” Kardashian replies.

“Do it at 7 in the morning!” Kourtney insists.

Kardashian hit her breaking point when Kourtney refused to compromise on the time.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. I’m planning it. I’m planning the shoot, so we don’t want you in the shoot,” Kardashian yells at Kourtney.

“Did I already say this morning, I didn’t care to do it,” Kourtney fires back.

“Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f—ing business but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about,” Kardashian screams.

Kourtney storms away, but that doesn’t stop Kardashian from continuing to bash her sister’s looks and work ethic.

“She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out,” Kardashian tells Jenner and Khloé. “She doesn’t do s—. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f—ing work to do.”

While fans know that the argument somehow was resolved, seeing as Kourtney was, indeed, featured in the family’s Christmas card, fans will have to tune into the season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E! to find out how.