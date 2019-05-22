Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s First Photo of Baby Psalm Has Fans Concerned

It’s been less than two weeks and fans are already worried about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s fourth child Psalm.

The reality star shared the first photo of her sweet son to Instagram and fans are freaking out for Psalm’s safety.

The post shows a photo sent to her phone by West with a sweet note below it, and while it’s exciting fans got to see what the newborn looks like, his sleep setup has several in fear he’s at risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

One worried fan wrote, “1. Congrats! 2. Anyone else freaking out about all the blankets and bumpers?! American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping the crib free of blankets & pillows until baby is 12 months old, as these can create a suffocation hazard. [Kanye West] Just looking out for a fellow dad.”

Someone else who claims to be an ER doctor commented via Twitter, “Please please please go pay an overpriced ‘sleep consultant’ to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child’s crib so they are not at risk for SIDS. I’ve tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way. Signed, an ER doctor.”

Someone else added, “I really hope Kim and Kanye only used the cushion thingie for the pic … Wish they had photographed wee Psalm lying flat and swaddled in an empty crib.”

Fans did not take the photo lightly and has since been deleted from Instagram but remains on Twitter.

The KKW Beauty mogul welcomed she and West’s son via surrogate May 10, to join siblings North, 5; Saint, 3 and Chicago, 16 months.

News broke when Kourtney Kardashian made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, May 9. In fact, Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner didn’t even know.

“My mom doesn’t even know this but Kim’s surrogate went into labor,” Kourtney announced. “So she’s at the hospital.”

Jenner wasn’t able to make it to the hospital after the show because she was sick — which DeGeneres in turn got sick and jokingly blamed Jenner on her show.

A few months back in April, Kardashian appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show and said she was considering naming Psalm after her brother Rob Kardashian.

“But then it’s like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob,” she joked. “It doesn’t really go. I really was feeling like that, or Robert. And my brother approved it, so that’s, like, our one kind of name. I like Rob West.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.