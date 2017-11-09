Realtor Calls Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘Visionaries’ of Style

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently sold their home in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air Crest neighborhood. Their realtor, Josh Altman said the home showed how the two are visionaries of style.

“I don’t think the celebrity connection [influenced] the price, but I will say that it was more about Kim and Kanye, who are kind of visionaries of style, that really got the price up there,” Altman, who runs Altman Brothers with brother Matt, told Us Weekly Thursday. In fact, he thinks their style helped drive up the price.

“You are talking about people that are very fashion forward, very trendy,” Altman said. “They come up with trends, their music is ahead of the time. Everything they do is kinda forward, ahead of their time. And so really, with the first opportunity ever on the market of a collaboration of Kim and Kanye ever to be available to the public, I think that is more what it was about … The style of that house is super modern, minimalist style and I think it really reflects what Kim and Kanye are right now.”

Altman said Kardashian gave the new homeowners a tour of the house. She just happened to be there when the brothers were showing it.

“I think anyone who knows Kim knows that she’s the sweetest woman,” Altman told Us. “It didn’t hurt that she showed us around, but more because we were able to understand why things were done the way that she did it.”

On Nov. 6, TMZ reported that Kardashian and West made a sizable profit by selling the house. They bought the one-acre property for $9 million in 2013 and sold it for $17.8 million.

Back in January, TMZ reported that they are remodeling a house in Hidden Hills, California they bought in August 2014.

