Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Shock Tour Bus With Surprise Appearance

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave a Hollywood tour group the shock of their lives on Monday. The couple was cruising around with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner when they pulled up alongside the bus and decided to say hello, according to PEOPLE.

Upon driving up to the bus, Kardashian and West rolled down their windows and sent passengers on the bus into a frenzy. Kendall, 23, captured the moment on video, which Kardashian later posted to her Instagram Story. Kris could be heard saying, “This is so cute!” While Kardashian chastised her hubby for showing the fans love. In the clip, she was heard laughing while ordering him to “Stop it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kanye pulled up alongside a Hollywood bus tour to say hi,” Kardashian, 38, wrote over the video.

The people on board the Hollywood tour bus shouted and took photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. West joked in the clip that their tour would be “all downhill from here!”

“Tour is over!” he said in the video.

The moment of brevity came amid a busy time for Kardashian and West. The couple celebrated yet another baby shower on Saturday in preparation for their fourth child, to be born via surrogate. The party was CBD-themed, according to a separate report from PEOPLE. Attendees were gifted with navy blue Yeezy slides, and participated in a sound bath. The party featured blue decorations, and a “Name Game” board where guests suggested names for the new baby.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” Kardashian told guests.

Kardashian admitted “it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower,” but said she was “freaking the f— out having a fourth kid.” She urged her guests to “have a puff and put on some oil” to zen out a little at the unique baby bash.

Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, and more were in attendance.

Kim confirmed that she and West were expecting baby No. 4 in January. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked if they were “working on another child.” The reality star went on to say, “We are. We do [know the due date], it’s sometime soon.”

Kim and the “I Love It” rapper are already parents to North West, 5; Saint West, 3; and Chicago West, 1.