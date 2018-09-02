Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pamper Chicago West with Lavish, Luxe Nursery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are sparing no expense when it comes to making sure newborn Chicago lives a life of luxury. The two have spoiled the month-old with an extraordinary nursery, and Kim gave fans a tour on her app.

According to E! News, Kim said Chicago’s nursery is dominated by neutral colors. “I wanted to keep all the décor in neutral colors,” Kim wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chicago also has a mix of vintage and new items in the room.

“I love having functional pieces, like a glider, mixed in with really unique pieces, like a vintage Royère bed,” Kim wrote.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was also frugal, re-using some furniture North and Saint used in their nurseries.

Here’s a look at the lavish items in Chicago’s nursery.

Vetro Crib

Chicago will get to sleep in the comfort of a Vetro Crib. It is the “first 100 percent recyclable, non-toxic acrylic crib on the market,” according to NurseryWorks.net. It will cost you $4,500. White-glove delivery will set you back another $399.

“I believe that less is more. For Vetro, in addition to the minimal design, we wanted to explore using a unique material that is durable, recyclable and modern,” designer Daniel Fong says on the site.

Modern Gent Bassinet

Another option for Chicago at night is the Jenny Walker Modern Gent Bassinet. This will set you back $1,900 and was “inspired by Daddy’s bespoke suiting and constructed with natural wood material.”

It “has combined Holland & Sherry’s wool tweed with smooth leather on the bottom. Designed to be repurposed as a storage container, there will always be a place in your home for this beautiful vessel.”

Cloud Rocker

This fun addition to Chicago’s room was made by Maison Deux and costs $575. It has a “design that reflects a sense of playfulness, this new generation of rocking horses for design lovers has been created using natural materials that last for generations. The use of solid French oak and a beautiful 100% grey wool by Kvadrat, gives the rocker a more mature presence,” according to The Tot.

Como Glider

When Kim wants to rock Chicago to sleep, she can sit in the incredibly comfortable Como Glider by Monte. The ergonomic chair is made of oatmeal Italian wool. It costs $1,495 and has a “smooth gliding motion.”

According to The Tot, “You’ll sink right into for rest and relaxation.” Sounds like something Kanye can sit in after he gets angry with Taylor Swift.

Gliding Ottoman

What’s a comfortable chair without an ottoman to stretch your legs out on? Of course, Kim had to get this Monte piece, which costs $585. It comes “handcrafted and made in Canada.”

Shearing Rug

If Chicago feels the itch to stretch her legs and crawl, she can do so on this amazing Calvin Klein Moritz Matterhorn Genuine Shearing Area rug. They run from $1,500 to $5,399, depending on the size.

It is a “luxe area rug cut from plush, genuine Tibetan shearling and backed in ultrasuede for an accent piece that’s both lavishly comfortable and simply stylish,” according to Nordstrom.

Jean Royère Bed

According to E! News, Kim did not specify what kind of Jean Royère bed she bought for Chicago. However, the French furniture designer’s vintage beds can run between $75,000 and $85,000.

Royère lived from 1902 to 1981 and has become a favorite among celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres.