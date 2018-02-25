Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Release Backstage Footage of ‘Family Feud’ Appearance

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are returning to the Family Feud stage, and this time their opponents will be Kanye West‘s family. Kim posted backstage footage from their upcoming appearance on the Steve Harvey-hosted gameshow.

On Saturday, Kim announced the upcoming appearance on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Guess what the fam is doing today!?!?!” she wrote. Ten minutes later, she answered, “Family Fued – KardashiansJenners VS West’s.” Yes, she spelled “feud” incorrectly.

Guess what the fam is doing today!?!?! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018



Family Fued – KardashiansJenners VS West’s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

She also posted backstage footage on her Instagram Stories, showing the family getting in their game show mindset.

It is not clear who will be playing on each team, but Kim said she will be on Team West with Kanye. Her video does clearly show her mom, Kris Jenner, and younger sister Kendall Jenner taking part.

In one video, Kim jokes about Kanye waiting his whole life for this moment.

“So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kardashian said in one video, with Kanye by her side. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment… Family Feud. So we’re playing against the Kardashian-Jenners versus the Wests and I have a really good feeling about this. That we’re going to win.”

Another clip that surfaced from backstage shows Kanye having fun with his family members.

“I waited my whole life for this moment” LOL #familyfeud pic.twitter.com/sUGHxxlUUv — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) February 24, 2018

One person who is definitely not participating is Kim and Kanye’s daughter North, who is “too young” to participate, according to Kim.

She came and wanted to but is too young 😥 https://t.co/ogwNEC6Baf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Photos from the audience’s perspective also leaked.

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also not there. Kylie has an excuse for missing out, since she just became a mother for the first time on Feb. 1.

The Kardashian family previously appeared on Celebrity Family Feud back in 2008, only a year into Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their opponent was Deion Sanders’ family and The Today Show‘s Al Roker was the host at the time. Today, Harvey hosts the show, which airs on ABC.

It is not clear when the Kardashian-Jenner vs. West families episode will air, but the taping took place just weeks after Kim and Kanye’s third child, Chicago, was born via surrogate.