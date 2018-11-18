Kim Kardashian Jokingly Threatens Tristan Thompson in ‘KUWTK’ Teaser and Khloe Urges Her to ‘Get Him’

While Khloe Kardashian is thankful for Tristan Thompson, her big sister Kim Kardashian West is ready to fight Thompson on her behalf in new clips from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian shared a series of short previews from Sunday night’s KUWTK episode, in which Kim and Kourtney Kardashian talk about Kardashian preparing to give birth by herself, on her Instagram Story. In one scene, Kim describes how she envisions the upcoming meeting between her and Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson.

“I was like, this will be like Mayweather and Pacquiao,” Kim told Kourtney, referring to the 2015 fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. “And I am Mayweather. So are you ready?”

Another brief clip showed Kim in the delivery room, playfully threatening to cut Thompson’s throat, notes PEOPLE.

“As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time,” Kim said in a confessional. “So I’m going to keep it cute.”

“Keeks I love you !!!” Kardashian wrote on the clip. “I love getting to see moments that I missed in real time.”

Kardashian added the anguished and crying-with-laughter emojis, jokingly writing, “Get him Keeks.”

Kardashian also shared a longer clip from the episode on Instagram, in which she explained why she did not break up with Thompson after news broke in April that he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

“This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life,” Kardashian said. “I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of ‘Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.’ And you know what? Me and Tristan… will deal with him and I at a later time.”

She continued, “I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter… and for him at the end of the day.”

Many of the events playing out in KUWTK happened back in April, when True was born just days after Thompson’s cheating scandal exploded. Last weekend’s episode showed the moment the Kardashians learned the news, and a previously released scene from this weekend’s episode showed Kim confronting Thompson in the delivery room. Another scene revealed that Kim does not believe Thompson’s apology.

“I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job,’” Kim said in a scene with her mother, Kris Jenner, and cousin Cici Bussey. “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, ’cause [of] the public … booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.”

Despite the controversy, Kardashian had stayed with Thompson. She plans on spending Thanksgiving with him in Cleveland, even as recent reports suggest their relationship is on the rocks. On Friday, Kardashian even included a “Thankful for Tristan” card in an image on her website.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Network at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.