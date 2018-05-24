Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again for Fourth Anniversary: ‘Kanye West’s Favorite’

Kim Kardashian West went back to blonde to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary.

The reality star debuted her new blonde locks on Twitter Thursday, crediting the special occasion for going back to the iconic look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s [Kanye West’s] favorite,” she wrote.

Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite 🔥💋🔥 pic.twitter.com/nvOvPMvJxW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for playing with her hair color on a regular basis, but had kept her traditional brown locks for a while after rocking a pink hairdo for a trip she took with sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian to Tokyo.

To celebrate her and West’s special day, Kardashian West shared a fan made compilation video of their relationship on Twitter.

“Thanks for making this video,” she wrote along with heart eyed-emojis.

Thank you for making this video 😍😍😍 https://t.co/ChAr9a1DDt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

Before debuting her pink locks, Kardashian told her fans she was “over” her blonde hair.

“I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” the KKW Beauty Mogul tweeted in February.

In January, Kardashian West — who rose to fame with her dark locks – admitted she wouldn’t be going back to her old color “for a few of weeks,” since it was newly bleached.

“Maybe when the roots grow out too much,” she told a fan on Twitter. “It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.”

Seems like the change came back sooner rather than later, bringing her blonde hair back for the special day.

Throughout the duration of her Tokyo stay, she wasn’t shy about sharing snaps of herself, though her pink hair drew plenty of criticism from those accusing her of wearing a wig.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying…I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said in a video posted to her Snapchat, tugging on her hair and running her fingers through it to prove her hair was real. “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

When she isn’t having to prove that her hair is real, Kardashian is busy caring for her daughter, Chicago West, whom she welcomed with husband Kanye West in January via surrogacy.

It’s been four years since the couple’s Italian wedding. Kardashian West also took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, posting a sweet message for her husband.

“4 years down and forever to go…. Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” she wrote on the caption.