Kim Kardashian’s Family and Friends Share Sweet Birthday Messages

Reality TV luminary Kim Kardashian is certainly feeling the love on her birthday, receiving some very heartwarming messages from her family members all weekend long.

As one of our generation’s most popular and well-known celebrity icons, Kardashian has had a stellar year with more to come, including expecting her third child via surrogacy. In the meantime, she celebrated her big day in low-key fashion, spending it with her two children and husband, Kanye West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But that doesn’t mean her family members didn’t step up. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was showered with messages all of Saturday in celebration of her 37th birthday. From family, friends and fans, the mother-of-two was greeted with a sea of supportive wishes.

Kris Jenner

Early to the game was Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, who had nothing but praise for her daughter on social media.

“Happy birthday to my beauty [Kim Kardashian],” the 61-year-old wrote alongside a throwback of herself with Kardashian. “You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo.”

You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. @KimKardashian — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 21, 2017

You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim ??? — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 21, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian’s big sister Kourtney took to Instagram to share some loving words with her little sister, writing, “Happy birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West.”

Posting an image of the two sister, Kourtney expresses how much Kardashian means to her in a caption alongside a shot of the two looking fabulous.

“I couldn’t imagine life without you by my side. Wishing you the world!” she wrote.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé also shared some of her thoughts about her big sister, writing, “Happy birthday Keeks!!!”

Posting an image an image of Kardashian with daughter North West, Khloé, who is reportedly expecting her first with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, honored her sister by looking back at their relationship.

“Cheers to another year and to being blessed!!! You have no idea how much I love you and look up to you! You’re such an incredible wife, mommy and sister! I’m so grateful for you! May this year be better than your last! May it also just be the beginning! Have the happiest of birthdays my Keeks!”

Kim’s famous friends…

Some of Kardashian’s most famous friends also took to social media to share their birthday wishes, including the likes of her Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

There’s never a dull moment trying to keep up with you – happy bday @KimKardashian! pic.twitter.com/1ffhRSTB0P — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 21, 2017

Kim thanked ALL her fans and friends…

The newly-crowned 37-year-old took to social media on Saturday evening to share her gratitude and thanks to everyone for sharing their birthday wishes.

“Thank you everyone for all of the love [and] light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages, they make me so happy. I love you!”

Photo credit: Getty / Stefanie Keenan