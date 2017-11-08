Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Coping With Blackface Backlash

The Kardashian family has faced its fair share of controversy and backlash, and in a promo for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans will get to see Kim Kardashian West’s emotional reaction to the backlash she received after allegations that she wore blackface.

As fans will recall, to promote the release of her KKW Beauty line, Kardashian posted a promotional image of herself to Twitter, and fans had been quick to call her out for darkened skin tone, accusing her of wearing blackface. According to the Daily Mail, in a First Look for the next episode of the show, the immediate aftermath of that backlash appears to be the focus, with an emotional Kim Kardashian struggling to cope with the comments she received online.

“People are saying I’m doing blackface,” Kim Kardashian tells her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd. “I did a photoshoot, there were some people online saying the photos were inappropriate.”

The controversy began just after Kim Kardashian West started making her first steps back into the spotlight following her armed robbery in Paris.

“I am nervous just because I’ve been slowly taking my time to come back,” she admits to momager Kris Jenner. “It’s hard for me to get back out there.”

When the controversy first arose, the Kardashian makeup mogul initially reacted by taking down the controversial promotional image of herself and releasing a statement of apology.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it,” Kardashian West told The New York Times.

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on E!