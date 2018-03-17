Kim Kardashian Shows off Sleek Bralette in Behind-The-Scenes ‘ELLE’ Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian showed off a sleek outfit in her new photo shoot for ELLE magazine. The new photos were taken by Boo George, with hair done by hairstylist Andew Fitsimons. Kardashian first posted the photos on her personal website.

KIM x ELLE MAGAZINE BTS @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Plzwb5wKkz — Kim Kardasian West (@kimberlykikiwst) March 16, 2018

In one image, Kardashian looks up with her hair behind her as she leans on a clear railing while wearing brown bikini bottoms and a silver, shimmering cut-put top.

The ELLE cover features Kardashian wearing skin-tight black pants and a sleek, tan bralette.

“The location was so gorgeous! We shot at a house in Malibu that was right on the beach. I loved how all of the photos turned out. On set, Chris Appleton and Andrew Fitzsimons did my hair and Ariel Tejada did my glam,” Kardashian wrote on her site.

Kardashian appears on the cover of ELLE‘s April 2018 issue. In it, she talked about the painful births of her first two children, North and Saint, and why she chose to have Chicago via a surrogate.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck,” Kardashian explained. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out — it’s so disgusting — the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

She said her mother, Kris Jenner, was in the delivery room with her during North’s birth. “To this day, if you mention it to her, she’ll cry. It was traumatic,” she said.

Kardashian said she still wished she could have given birth without the help of a surrogate.

“I hated being pregnant,” Kardashian told ELLE. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

As for having a fourth child, she said that is up for debate. A fourth child would be the absolute limit.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” Kardashian said. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Earlier Saturday, Kardashian shared the best picture of Chicago since she was born in January. The photo shows the adorable baby smiling at the camera while wearing a pink onesie with a white bib.