Kim Kardashian Details the Embarrassing Time Ryan Seacrest Clogged Kris Jenner’s Toilet

Earlier this summer, Ryan Seacrest revealed he once clogged Kris Jenner‘s toilet and just left it there. While on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jenner’s daughter, Kim Kardashian West, gave more details of the bizarre situation. Hilariously, Kardashian said Seacrest was not the first person to have an issue with Jenner’s sophisticated toilet.

“I actually have heard about this,” Kardashian said of the story Friday, notes PEOPLE. She called it a “fascinating” story.

“It was at Kendall [Jenner]’s graduation party — everybody was there, the whole family,” Seacrest reminded viewers.

“Let me tell you this, you’re not the first person,” Kardashian told Seacrest. “Can I tell you why?”

Of course, Live being a talk show, Kardashian went on to explain. According to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, the troublesome toilet is in a black bathroom, with everything covered in black, even the toilet. This troublesome toilet also has a button instead of a traditional flushing lever.

“So my mom made instructions and she framed it, and she put it on the sink, saying, ‘Instructions on How to Flush the Toilet: 1. Put your hand on the left side of the toilet, go down, and feel for a circular button,’” Kardashian explained. The second option is texting for help.

“By the way, if you clogged it, the whole room’s black, unless it smelled no one would ever be able to know,” she told Seacrest.

Seacrest called his accident a “moment of panic,” adding, “I don’t think the frame was there with all the steps, was not there, and I went out and we had the graduation ceremony and no one knew the difference until I told the show.”

During a June episode of Live, Seacrest explained that Jenner’s toilet is electric and said the entire bathroom was “dimly lit.”

“So I go to the bathroom,” Seacrest said at the time. “And I use the toilet paper, and put it in the thing, and try to find the flush, and I can’t find the flush. So now what do I do? I can’t find the flush and someone is going to come in and use the toilet.”

Seacrest did push a button, but the technology was “messed up” and it would not flush. Instead, the water just continued to rise.

“I’m thinking to myself ‘What do I do?’” Seacrest recalled. “Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, I think your toilet has got a problem?”

In the end, what did Seacrest do? “I just left it there,” he said. “Keep this between us!”

Seacrest has been a close friend to the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, and he is credited with the idea of turning their lives into a reality show. He is an executive producer on the series.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images