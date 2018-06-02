Kim Kardashian Dares to Bare in NSFW See-Through Plastic Dress

Kim Kardashian West is leaving little to the imagination on her latest Instagram post.

The KKW Beauty CEO, who was recently spending her time in Wyoming with husband Kanye West ahead of his Ye album release, took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to post a near-nude image of herself.

In the photo, which she posted without a caption, the reality star wore a see-through plastic dress, which allowed fans to see her toned body, she paired the outfit with plastic heels and a coat. her underwear is also visible through the dress.

Kardashian flew to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to support West’s album release party. The album got a luke-warm reception, with most critics complaining that it was under-developed, and didn’t share the same unity of themes and ideas as his previous projects.

Still, the album has its heartfelt moments. The rapper addressed the recent cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.

“If I pull up with a Kerry Washington / That’s gon’ be an enormous scandal, I could have Naomi Campbell / And still might want me a Stormy Daniels,” West raps. “Find yourself up in the food court / You might have to enjoy your sample /All these thots on Christian Mingle, almost what got Tristan single.”

Though she stayed with Thompson throughout the scandal, Khloé did endorse her brother-in-law’s album. She tweeted the album title Ye along with three fire emojis.

Despite West’s controversial comments in the past few weeks, Kardashian West’s loyalty for her husband has not stopped. She took to Twitter in the midst of his rants, defending his right to share how he feels and even shaming his critics, saying that West is ahead of his time.

Kardashian herself seemed open herself up to speculation she supports President Donald Trump after meeting with him Wednesday to discuss prison reform.

Although details of what happened in the meeting have not been revealed, Kardashian tweeted, “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon.”

“It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” she tweeted after her meeting.

In a second tweet, Kardashian wrote, “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life.”

Since then, the president has announced his intention to pardon several wealthy criminals, including Dinesh D’Souza.