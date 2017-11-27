Kim Kardashian Confused by ‘Weird’ Santa in Mom’s Hilarious Prank

Anyone who has seen an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows that the family loves to pull a good prank on each other every once in a while, and the “Very Kardashian Holiday” episode didn’t disappoint in that sense.

The Christmas-themed episode centered around the family’s holiday traditions like Christmas dinner and ice skating, but after Kim Kardashian told off her family members for “stealing” her decorating ideas, Kris Jenner decided to take it to a whole new level.

“She is taking this way too seriously so I kind of want to mess with her,” Jenner said of Kardashian’s holiday competitiveness.

Kardashian had “stolen” Jenner’s usual Santa Claus impersonator for her own holiday festivities, so her 62-year-old momager called in a special someone to dress up as Santa, complete with prosthetics. Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian immediately recognized Jonathan Cheban, Kim’s best friend, beneath the Santa suit and makeup, but it takes Kim a little longer to recognize the “weird” character who showed up at a family function while enthusiastically ringing his bell.

“OK, Santa is looking at me weird. I don’t know what’s going on, Santa is a freak!” Kim said.

“I cannot believe that Kim does not know this is Jonathan, this is her best friend of how many years? Even the Jersey ‘ho ho ho’,” Khloé said as Kim collapsed in a tearful giggle fit.

But Jenner’s misfit behavior doesn’t end there; Cheban, aka Santa, then leads the family to an exact replica of Kim’s ice rink in Jenner’s yard.

“She’s gonna die when she sees my ice skating rink!” Jenner said with a cackle when revealing her plan.

Luckily, Khloé had already informed Kim of Jenner’s master plan, so Kim laughed it off — especially when Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was skating away on the ice. Although Kim and Kourtney’s young kids weren’t aware of Kerrigan’s Olympic history and U.S. national champion title, a magical time was had by all anyway — despite Jenner’s playful prank.

The episode was full of all kinds of holiday fun, including when Kylie Jenner told Kris Jenner that she was thankful for her — which caused Kris to share an important bit of information concerning her daughters’ pregnancy rumors.

“I’m thankful for my mom, because I don’t know what I would do without you,” Kylie said. “You’re like, my favorite person on the planet. You really are. I hold you in high regard.”

Kris, getting choked up, said she is the most grateful for her kids and her grandkids this year.

“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby,” she said. “And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids [have kids]. It’s truly the meaning of life.”