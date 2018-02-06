Kim Kardashian Accused of Ripping Off Ariana Grande in New Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has been accused of ripping off another celebrity. This time, it is Ariana Grande.

Kim recently posted photos from a shoot to promote her new KKW Kimoji candy hears fragrance. In the photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star poses with giant candy hearts, while wearing all white. Her platinum blonde hair is done in a pony tail high on her head.

That reminded the people behind an Instagram page of an old Grande photoshoot. The page, Diet Prada, posted a photo from Grande’s platinum blonde photoshoot next to Kim’s. As the Daily Mail points out, Grande’s photo was taken for the cover of her 2015 single “Focus.”

The two photoshoots are not exactly the same, but fans on Instagram saw the resemblance.

“We’ve all known Kim’s not very original for a while now,” one person wrote.

“Kim K-opying others for her entire life,” another added.

Another fan did not think it was that bad. “Eh whateva, I’m more inclined to think this was a rip on the retro inspo pic Kim posted,” the person wrote.

On Monday, Kim posted another photo from the session to announce that the candy hearts have all sold out. You can still get Kim’s crystal gardenia though.

“So grateful to everyone who got my new candy hearts perfumes! I can’t believe they are all sold out!!!! I hope you like these sweet scents! My crystal gardenia is still available on kkwfragrance.com,” she wrote.

Back in 2013, Kim tweeted, “I love Ariana Grande,” so we know she likes her music.

I love Ariana Grande! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 8, 2013

Kim was also criticized in the U.K. for posting a photo of herself partying with the singer after the deadly bombing outside the Manchester Arena after Grande’s concert last year.

“I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. I can’t imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids,” Kardashian wrote with the partying photo. “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. It’s so scary to not feel safe in this world. My heart goes out to @arianagrande I love you.”

Kardashian later deleted the Instagram post.

