Kim Kardashian Announces ‘KUTWK’ Season 15 Premiere Date

Kim Kardashian revealed the season premiere date for the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, also giving fans a hint of what to expect when the show comes back to E!.

The reality star shared a new trailer for the series, which is set to return August 5, on Twitter Friday, in which she addresses fans directly and gives an inside look at what to expect from the 15th season.

We’re back!! New season of #KUWTK coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/Qu0EJyTcfS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2018

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me?” Kardashian West tells the camera as it zooms in toward her face. The video then transforms into a collage of snippets from upcoming scenes from the show featuring the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

“Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” she says. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”

The promo then jumps to Khloé Kardashian discussing her pregnancy with baby True, as well as asking her sister Kylie Jenner about her own baby, Stormi Webster.

“Are you obsessed with being a mom?” Khloé asks Kylie over the phone. “Yes I am,” she replies.

Kardashian West then claims the family has kept a low profile and that the family is closer than ever before.

The promo then cuts to different snippets of the sisters fighting, hinting at the drama to come.

“You’re just f—ing a bitch,” Kourtney Kardashian says holding back tears in one scene.

“Get the f— out of here and go,” Kim screams in another.

The teaser also hints at upcoming drama with maybe Scott Disick, as well as Caitlyn Jenner.

“He’s still part of our family,” Kris Jenner says in one scene, without clarifying who she’s talking about.

“What about my dad?” Kendall Jenner says to her mother, referring to Caitlyn who the Kardashians are currently estranged from.

The video then cuts to scenes introducing babies Chicago West and True Thompson.

“Are you ready? Then let’s begin,” Kardashian says. “Can you keep up?”

The upcoming season of KUWTK will also reportedly touch on the recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that erupted just days before Khloé gave birth.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

The show will likely also explore the births of Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson, along with Kourtney Kardashian’s blossoming relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Are you excited about the return of reality television’s It family? Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return Sunday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!